Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.61. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 81,801 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

