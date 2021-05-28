Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MGU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 1,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.