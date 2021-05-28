MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.29. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

