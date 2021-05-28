Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.52. 127,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,133,244. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

