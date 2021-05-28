Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.
Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.52. 127,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,133,244. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
