Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MDGL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.78. 2,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

