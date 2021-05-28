Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

