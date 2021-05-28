Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Position Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Malibu Boats accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Malibu Boats worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.