Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the April 29th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,376.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Man Wah in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Friday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

