Mariana Garavaglia Sells 21,512 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.31. 7,655,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.