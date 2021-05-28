Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.