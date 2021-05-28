Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 802.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

