Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) Insider Daksh Gupta Buys 2,109 Shares

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) insider Daksh Gupta acquired 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,922.74 ($5,125.08).

Shares of MMH opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.26.

Marshall Motor Company Profile

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

