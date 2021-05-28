Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) Insider Daksh Gupta Buys 2,109 Shares

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) insider Daksh Gupta acquired 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,922.74 ($5,125.08).
Shares of MMH opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.26.
Marshall Motor Company Profile
