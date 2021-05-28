Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 68,027 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,081,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

