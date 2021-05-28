Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 17,038 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

DE traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

