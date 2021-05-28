Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $119.41 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

