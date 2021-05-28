MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.45 million and $205,601.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00186337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.00795012 BTC.

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,522,706 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

