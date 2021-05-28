Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,773. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.85 and a 200 day moving average of $352.53. The company has a market capitalization of $358.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

