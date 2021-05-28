Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Overweight Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of MTDR opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.83. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

