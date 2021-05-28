Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

