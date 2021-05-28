Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 217.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

MXIM opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.