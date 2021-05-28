MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $9.38 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 3.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of LH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.46. 5,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average of $233.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

