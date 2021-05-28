McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.06

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.06 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.30 ($0.47). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.46), with a volume of 152,036 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £41.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66.

In other McColl’s Retail Group news, insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

