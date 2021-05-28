McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 815.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 20,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 125,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,651. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.81. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

