MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $4.78. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 60,519 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.