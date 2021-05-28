MediaAlpha (MAX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX):

5/24/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

5/20/2021 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

5/14/2021 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -285.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,792,932 shares of company stock worth $127,012,437 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

