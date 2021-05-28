Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.690-14.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,508. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.47. Medifast has a 1-year low of $97.30 and a 1-year high of $332.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.