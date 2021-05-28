Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

