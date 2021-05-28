Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $143.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $133.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.