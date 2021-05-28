Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.29

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

