Melon 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00019630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00913976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.07 or 0.09249769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00091726 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

