Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 952 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

