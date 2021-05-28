Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $101.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

