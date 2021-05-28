Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.20. 544,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

