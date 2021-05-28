Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7,208.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.83. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $149.49.

