Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,477,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,048,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 389,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.