Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,250. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

