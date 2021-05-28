Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $624.61. 490,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The stock has a market cap of $601.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.