Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,194. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

