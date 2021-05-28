Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 173.9% in May

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Metro Bank stock remained flat at $$1.61 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.