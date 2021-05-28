Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $7,780,500.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

