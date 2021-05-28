M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 230 to GBX 260. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. M&G traded as high as GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240.98 ($3.15), with a volume of 2422929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.80 ($3.07).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

