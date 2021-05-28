MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,080,429. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

