Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCO remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Friday. Microwave Filter has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

