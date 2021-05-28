Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFCO remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Friday. Microwave Filter has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Microwave Filter
