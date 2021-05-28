Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $154,432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

