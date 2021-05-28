Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $334.98 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $334.98 or 0.00913751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $30.80 million and approximately $220,992.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00324863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00183759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 91,947 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

