Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $808.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $808.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00021398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00323467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00184004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032096 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,206,268 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

