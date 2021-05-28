Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0504 on Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $13,741.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.