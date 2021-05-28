Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the April 29th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

