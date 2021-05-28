Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the April 29th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
