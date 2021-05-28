Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,529 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after buying an additional 554,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

