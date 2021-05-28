Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 91.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,330,000 after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 471.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 198.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

